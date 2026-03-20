Fast-track sessions court appointed for Zubeen Garg’s death case trial: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Gauhati High Court has appointed an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

“The step will expedite the judicial process and reinforces our commitment to ensuring timely justice,” he said, adding till the exclusive court becomes operational, the current Additional District & Sessions Court hearing the case in Guwahati will take it up on a daily basis.

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Hearings for the case have been taking place in the sessions court after the SIT which had probed the death submitted its chargesheet before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, pressing murder charges against four people — Northeast India Festival Singapore organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, his manager Siddharth Sharma, and co-musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta with murder.