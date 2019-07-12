‘Fast-track return of Maldives into Commonwealth’

India has called for fast-tracking the re-admission of Maldives into the Commonwealth during the Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting held in London.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the meeting at Marlborough House on Wednesday on a range of issues and also held bilateral talks with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

“The Minister of External Affairs called for fast-tracking of the process of re-admission of Maldives to the Commonwealth,” said an official communique.

Maldives had severed its ties with the 53-member organisation in 2016 and re-applied to join last year under President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.