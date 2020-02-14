Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa

In 2014, Wendell Rodricks was awarded the Padma Shri. In 2014, Wendell Rodricks was awarded the Padma Shri.

FASHION designer Wendell Rodricks was laid to rest on Thursday at a cemetery near the St Francis of Assisi Church on the outskirts of Panaji.

“Yesterday was very tough because he shocked us,” said brother Joel, in his address at the ceremony. Wendell is survived by three siblings and his partner Jerome. “Wendell cared deeply and passed away too early; just too early,” Joel said.

Joel spoke of the family now preparing to fulfill Wendell’s dream — the Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre, which was to open in the last week of March.

Among those at the church were his label’s creative head Schulen Fernandes, actor Arshad Warsi, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Digambar Kamat, industrialist Shrinivas Dempo, and many of Wendell’s friends and neighbours.

“I saw him a few months ago fighting with contractors who were going to cut the mango trees. He yelled, ‘you cannot kill them’, and something that sounded like ‘they are umbrellas to Goans’. He has got the spot right next to the cemetery gate. It’s luck,” said one of his cousins.

