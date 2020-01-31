Nine-hour hostage crisis in UP village ends: all kids safe, accused killed

One of the residents informed the police control room. (ANI) One of the residents informed the police control room. (ANI)

After a daylong hostage crisis at Karthiya village near Farrukhabad in Fatehgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police late Thursday night rescued all the 23 children, including a 6-month-old. The 38-year-old accused was shot dead, IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal said.

Police said Subhash Batham, a murder convict out on bail, had invited the children home for his daughter’s birthday and then held them at gunpoint.

Batham’s wife Ruby and his daughter were also in the house. He had not made any demands to release the children, the police had said in the evening.

Policemen entered from the backdoor entrance of the house where children were kept hostage. Upon seeing the policemen he tried to flee and he was shot during the attack. 23 children were held hostage including a 6 month old child: ACS Awanish Awasthi

Earlier in the evening, Batham allegedly fired from inside to thwart attempts by both the parents of the children and police to approach the house, leaving one person injured. Two police personnel were hurt when stones were pelted at them. Police said Batham also threw a crude bomb at people gathered outside.

“We are making all efforts to ensure the children are rescued safely,” Additional Director General, Law and Order, P V Ramasastry, had said in the evening. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also monitoring the situation, and a team of the state Anti-Terrorism Squad was dispatched to Fatehgarh. Senior police officers, including Inspector General, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal, were at the spot.

Batham has four cases against him, including murder. All four FIRs were filed at the Mohammdabad Police Station in 2001.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Fatehgarh, Tribhuwan Singh said, he had been convicted for murder but had got bail from the high court. He said they would have to check records to determine since when Batham had been on bail.

Karthiya village pradhan Shashi’s husband Harbeer Singh said, “Around two months back, Subhash was arrested in a robbery case. He came out of jail a month ago.”

Singh said that on Thursday Batham invited the children home, saying he was celebrating his daughter’s birthday. When the children didn’t return, the parents came to get them back, but he didn’t open the door. “When parents banged on the door, Subhash started abusing them and opened fire.”

One of the residents informed the police control room.

Singh said, “Subhash fired at Anupam, a local, and he suffered a injury in his right leg. He also threw a crude bomb from inside.”

He added that Subhash demanded to talk to local BJP MLA Nagendra Singh Rathore. But when the MLA came, “he fired from inside”. The MLA escaped unhurt.

