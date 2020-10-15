National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah met PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti at her residence in Srinagar on Wednesday. @OmarAbdullah Twitter

The day after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention, National Conference leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah visited the former Chief Minister to invite her to a meeting of the signatories to the Gupkar declaration at the senior Abdullah’s residence on Thursday afternoon.

“My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq sahib’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon,” Omar posted on Twitter after the meeting on Wednesday.

In response, Mehbooba tweeted: “It was nice of you & Farooq sahib to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. I am sure together we all can change things for the better”. The Gupkar Declaration was issued on August 4, 2019, after a meeting of Kashmir’s mainstream political parties at Farooq Abdullah’s Gupkar residence unanimously resolved to stay united to protect to “defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir”.

The special status was scrapped the following day, and the state was broken up into two Union Territories. The scheduled meeting on Thursday will be the first time the signatories of the Gupkar Declaration will meet since the events of August 2019. On Farooq, Omar call on Mehbooba; Gupkar signatories to meet today

August 22 this year, the mainstream political parties in the Valley issued a joint declaration reiterating their commitment to fight for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Mehbooba, who was under detention then, had given the go-ahead for the resolution over a telephone call with the senior Abdullah. The resolution had vowed to stick by the Gupkar Declaration.

Mehbooba on Wednesday also met leaders of her party at her residence.

“It was essentially a courtesy call as we were meeting after a very long time. The informal discussion veered around to the political situation of Jammu and Kashmir,” a senior leader of the PDP who was present at the meeting told The Indian Express. “We had an appraisal of the situation of the last one year, and we also discussed the challenges ahead”.

This leader said the general opinion of PDP leaders was that the battle to restore J&K’s special status and position would be “long and tough”. “We were of the opinion that there are no power goals and we all have to strive together,” he said. Mehbooba has announced a press conference on Friday. The time and other details would be decided after Thursday’s meeting at Farooq Abdullah’s residence, a senior PDP source said.

In the evening, People’s Conference president Sajad Lone also paid a courtesy call to Mehbooba at her residence.

