Farooq Khan’s appointment as J&K Governor’s advisor gets nod

Joining the BJP in 2014, Khan was made national secretary of the party and was in-charge of BJP’s Minority Morcha and BJP’s affairs in Nagaland.

J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik (Express Photo by Praveen Jain.)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sanctioned the appointment of former Inspector General of Police and BJP leader Farooq Khan as Governor Satya Pal Malik’s new advisor.

An order dated July 13, signed by secretary to the government Farooq Ahmad Lone, said, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Shri Farooq Khan, IPS (Retd), as Advisor to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge. His appointment shall be governed by the terms and conditions as are applicable to other Advisors…”

Joining the BJP in 2014, Khan was made national secretary of the party and was in-charge of BJP’s Minority Morcha and BJP’s affairs in Nagaland. He was later appointed as administrator of Lakshadweep.

