Farooq attacker, who lost home in Kashmir, blamed him for militancy: Chargesheet

Jamwal was arrested on the spot after allegedly opening fire at Abdullah from close range during a marriage function in the Greater Kailash area in Jammu on March 11.

In its 600-page chargesheet on the assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, the J&K police said the prime accused blamed the former CM for militancy, which forced him to leave his land in Kashmir. The chargesheet against 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal said he harboured a grudge against Abdullah over his lost home.

Jamwal was arrested on the spot after allegedly opening fire at Abdullah from close range during a marriage function in the Greater Kailash area in Jammu on March 11. Abdullah, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other senior party leaders, had a miraculous escape.