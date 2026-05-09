Farooq attacker, who lost home in Kashmir, blamed him for militancy: Chargesheet

Jamwal, a resident of old Jammu city’s Purani Mandi area, is in judicial custody. “I have not done this at the behest of anyone. I fired at him as I think of him as being responsible for the spread of militancy. I wanted to kill him for the past 20 years,” he told police.

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readJammuUpdated: May 9, 2026 05:51 AM IST
Farooq Abdullah attacked, Farooq Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah attacker blamed him for militancy, Farooq Abdullah attacker Kamal Singh Jamwal, National Conference (NC), Indian express news, current affairs Jamwal was arrested on the spot after allegedly opening fire at Abdullah from close range during a marriage function in the Greater Kailash area in Jammu on March 11.
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In its 600-page chargesheet on the assassination attempt on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, the J&K police said the prime accused blamed the former CM for militancy, which forced him to leave his land in Kashmir. The chargesheet against 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal said he harboured a grudge against Abdullah over his lost home.

Jamwal  was arrested on the spot after allegedly opening fire at Abdullah from close range during a marriage function in the Greater Kailash area in Jammu on March 11. Abdullah, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other senior party leaders, had a miraculous escape.

Jamwal, a resident of old Jammu city’s Purani Mandi area, is in judicial custody. “I have not done this at the behest of anyone. I fired at him as I think of him as being responsible for the spread of militancy. I wanted to kill him for the past 20 years,” he told police.

The issue snowballed into a controversy between the Omar Abdullah-led J&K government and the L-G administration, as the Home Department falls under the purview of the latter. Ruling party leaders blamed the assassination attempt on a “major security lapse”, accusing the administration of withdrawing the security cover of non-BJP politicians in the UT.

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