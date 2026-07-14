Farooq Abdullah’s brother Mustafa Kamal, ex-minister who balanced politics with medical career, dies at 84

Senior National Conference leader and uncle of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Dr Mustafa Kamal, died on Tuesday evening in Srinagar. The 84-year-old was the younger brother of National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

“My father’s younger brother, Dr Mustafa Kamal, passed away earlier this evening at Paras Hospital in Srinagar. Uncle Mustafa had been unwell for some months but took a turn for the worse four days ago,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X. “He put up a brave fight, holding on against the odds. The doctors and staff treating him were amazing, but Allah called him for his final journey. May Allah grant uncle Mustafa the highest place in Jannat,” Omar added.

Doctor to politician

Son of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Kamal was a trained medical doctor. He started his political career in 1983 when he was, for the first time, elected as a member of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council. Immediately after his election as MLC, he was inducted into the Cabinet by his older brother and then chief minister, Farooq Abdullah.

After the Farooq Abdullah government was toppled in 1984 and fresh elections were held in 1987, Kamal successfully contested on a National Conference ticket from the Tangmarg/Gulmarg Assembly constituency. He returned to the Assembly from the constituency for a second consecutive term in 1996. During both these terms, he was inducted into Farooq Abdullah’s Cabinet.

Kamal, who lived in Tangmarg, continued to run his medical clinic even during his political career, earning goodwill from the people of the region.

In 2002, Kamal lost the Assembly elections to the People’s Democratic Party’s Ghulam Hassan Mir. He has not won an election since. He was an additional secretary in the National Conference at the time of his death.

Kamal often landed in controversies over his statements. In 2019, the BJP demanded a sedition case against him for saying the government itself was behind the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama attacks.

Story continues below this ad

Tributes

Communist leader M Y Tarigami paid tribute to the leader, saying, “Dr Kamal was known for speaking his mind without hesitation and stayed engaged with political developments over the years, voicing his views on issues concerning the people.”

“His passing away brings down the curtain on a long political journey,” he added.

The National Conference termed Kamal’s death an irreparable loss.

“Dr Kamal Sahib devoted decades of his life to public service and to strengthening the ideals and legacy of the National Conference. His unwavering commitment, principled leadership, and steadfast dedication to the people of Jammu and Kashmir earned him immense respect across political and social spheres,” the party said, adding, “His passing is an irreparable loss not only to the National Conference family but also to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who will always remember his contributions with gratitude and respect.”

Story continues below this ad

The Kashmir Valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressed his condolences to Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.