Farooq Abdullah slapped with PSA, may remain under detention for two years or longer

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has been slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and may now remain under detention for two years or longer. Abdullah, along with all key politicians of Jammu and Kashmir, was till Sunday under preventive detention at his residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar since the first week of August when abrogation of Article 370 was announced.

Sources in Kashmir said Abdullah’s detention was converted as under PSA on Sunday. Until then his detention had been effected under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Farooq Saab has been detained at his residence by Home department under PSA and his house has been declared as Subsidiary Jail. He will continue to stay in his house though. There is no bar on him meeting relatives and friends who visit him. Advisory Board of Home department approved his detention under PSA yesterday, ” a Kashmir administration source said.

The development comes after a habeas corpus petition was filed in the Supreme Court by MDMK leader Vaiko for Abdullah’s production. Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Centre and the state administration on the petition.

On August 6, Home Minister Amit Shah had told Parliament that Abdullah was not under detention when Congress leader Shashi Tharoor questioned about his whereabouts.

“I have made it clear thrice, Farooq Abdullah Ji is at his home, he is not under house arrest, he is not under detention. He is in good health, ‘mauj-masti mein hain, unko nahi ana hai toh gun kanpatti par rakh kar bahar nahi la sakte hum’ (he is happy and cheerful, if he doesn’t want to come then we cannot make him do so at gun-point),” Shah had said.

“I am saying it for the fourth time and I have the patience to say it for the tenth time, Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. If he isn’t well, doctors will take him to the hospital. House should not worry. If he was not well, he would not have come out,” he added.

Abdullah is the second key political personality in J&K to be detained under PSA after August 5 announcements. Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal was the first one. He had been detained at Delhi Airport last month while attempting to leave for Turkey and sent back to Kashmir where he had been detained under PSA. The development had come after his interviews, which were severely critical of the government mice on Article 370, appeared in media.