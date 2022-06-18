Farooq Abdullah declines to be presidential candidate: J&K needs me in ‘these uncertain times’

scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Farooq Abdullah, who says he has a lot more active politics ahead of him, is the second leader from the Opposition camp to refuse to contest the presidential election.

Srinagar |
Updated: June 18, 2022 4:33:53 pm
Farooq Abdullah, Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir full statehood, Jammu and Kashmir Amit Shah restore statehood, Farooq Abdullah and Amit Shah, Indian Express, Indian Express newsFarooq Abdullah said he had discussions with senior colleagues of his party and family about this "unexpected" development. (File)

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has declined to be the joint Opposition’s presidential candidate, saying that the Union Territory needs him to “help navigate these uncertain times” and that he has “a lot more active politics ahead of me”.

“I am honoured to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India by Mamata Banerjee Sahiba. Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature,” Abdullah said in a statement on Saturday.

Presidential polls: A list of names floating for Presidency

“I have taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues. I am deeply touched by the support that I’ve received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country”.

The former chief minister, however, decided to withdraw his name from consideration, saying his efforts were required in the Union Territory. “I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times,” he said in the statement.

Neerja Chowdhury writes: Choosing a president for our time

“I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate,” the statement added.

Abdullah said he was “very grateful to Mamata didi for proposing my name”. “I’m also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support,” he said.

Abdullah’s refusal to be considered as a presidential candidate is a setback to the Opposition. He is the second political leader to withdraw his name from consideration as a joint candidate for the post of president. Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar declined to be the presidential candidate of the Opposition.

