Farooq Abdullah stirs row with ‘Pakistan keeping Kashmir issue alive’ remark

Former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday questioned the Centre’s silence on Kashmir, saying Pakistan’s efforts to keep the issue alive internationally could be crucial to the region’s future.

Speaking at a party convention in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, National Conference president Abdullah questioned Delhi’s “intentions”.

“Yeh aaj chup hain kyon ki duniya mein shour hai aur hamara padosi laga huwa hai, woh har jagah puhunchta hai ki Kashmir ka faisla nahin hua hai. Woh hamein bachayega (They are silent today because there is noise in the world, and our neighbour, Pakistan, is actively raising the issue. It goes everywhere, saying that Kashmir’s future has not yet been decided. Only that will save us). Otherwise, their intentions are not good. They say one thing and do the opposite.”

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At the convention, attended by several party leaders, Abdullah urged people to stand up for their rights. “What do we expect from Delhi? Will you expect them to deliver justice to you?” he asked. “Stay strong and dare to fight. If you don’t, you will cease to exist. Stay powerful and stick to the truth. It isn’t easy, but unless you don’t speak the truth and stand by it, your future is not safe.”

He was quick to clarify that they were not “enemies of the country”.

“We don’t seek anyone else’s rights,” he said. “We will progress alongside our nation, and we will die with our homeland… We never said we are not Indians. We have, time and time again, affirmed that we acceded to India – to the India of Mahatma Gandhi, the India of Jawaharlal Nehru, the India of Azad.”

The National Conference president also cautioned the Centre. “I want to tell those who lead the nation that mend your ways, reform yourself,” he said.

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Jammu and Kashmir was going through a difficult phase, he said, adding that the people had endured hardships and oppression under successive rulers, including the Afghans, Sikhs, Mughals and Dogras, and had eventually emerged from those difficult times.

“The hardships of the present era, too, would not last forever,” he said.

BJP lashes out

The BJP hit back at Abdullah over his comments, with Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur demanding that a case be registered against him.

Thakur accused Abdullah of lending legitimacy to Pakistan’s position on Kashmir and questioned his criticism of the Centre, arguing that a leader who had taken an oath under the Constitution should not portray the country as acting against the interests of its own people.

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The BJP spokesperson also challenged Abdullah to consider the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that people there wanted freedom from Pakistan’s rule and sought to join India.

Thakur further accused Pakistan of contributing to decades of violence in Jammu and Kashmir through its alleged sponsorship of terrorism. He said the country’s role in the region’s history of bloodshed, targeted killings and insecurity could not be overlooked while assessing its attempts to raise the Kashmir issue internationally.

Questioning Abdullah’s remarks, Thakur asked whether Pakistan could be described as a protector of Kashmiris despite the suffering that the BJP alleges its policies have caused in the region.

He also accused the National Conference leadership of failing to adequately recognise the sacrifices of security personnel and civilians in the fight against terrorism.

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The BJP spokesperson maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted peace and development, rather than political statements that, in his view, could strengthen Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir.

The BJP has called the statement “seditious”, with Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur claiming it reflects the “National Conference’s mindset” and demanding that a case be registered against Abdullah.

“This has always been the National Conference’s stance,” Thakur said in a video statement. “Whether it is Farooq Abdullah saheb or the National Conference, they have always expounded anti-India thoughts. They work under the directions of ISI and Pakistan. I want to tell Farooq Abdullah saheb: if you love Pakistan, go there. That Pakistan whose PoK wants the freedom to be with India… This is an anti-national statement, an open rebellion against the state. I ask the Government of India to take strict action against them.”