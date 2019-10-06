Two months into detention, Farooq Abdullah meets NC leaders; flashes ‘victory’ sign

A delegation of leaders from the National Conference Sunday met their party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and his wife at his residence in Srinagar. The delegation will also meet NC vice-president Omar Abdullah later. Both are among the score of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir who have been placed under preventive detention since August 5.

The delegation led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana and comprising former party legislators arrived in Srinagar on Sunday morning. Party spokesperson Madan Mantoo said the permission to meet the two leaders under detention was conveyed to Rana by a senior official in the administration on Friday evening.

A day after he was himself allowed to move out of home after nearly two months, Rana had, on Thursday, asked Governor Malik to allow an NC delegation to meet the party’s president and vice president so they could decide the next political steps.

Restrictions on Rana and nearly a dozen other Opposition leaders in Jammu were lifted on Wednesday evening. Mainstream politicians in Kashmir continue to be under detention. Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The day after the restrictions on him was lifted, Rana chaired a meeting of senior NC leaders, which unanimously adopted a resolution expressing “concern over the situation in the wake of unfortunate political developments during the past two months”.

They condemned the detention of Farooq Abdullah under the PSA “notwithstanding his immense and crucial role in democratic polity of the country and contribution in steering the state to peace, progress and development, braving all odds”, and sought the immediate release of not just the Abdullahs, but of all detained political leaders.

Farooq and Omar Abdullah were placed under detention the night before the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. The government also took similar action against other Kashmir-based politicians, including Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti