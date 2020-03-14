After 7 months in detention, Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar Abdullah

NC president Farooq Abdullah met his son Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. (Source: ANI) NC president Farooq Abdullah met his son Omar Abdullah in Srinagar. (Source: ANI)

NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who was released on Friday after his detention was revoked, met his son Omar Abdullah in the sub-jail in Srinagar.

Farooq Abdullah was released on Friday after his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked. “Today I don’t have words. I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend Parliament and speak for you all,” Abdullah had said while addressing reporters from his house on Friday.

After his release, Farooq Abdullah had requested J&K authorities to see his son for the first time ever since both were detained seven months ago. Today, he drove from his residence to the nearby Hari Nivas where his son, also a former chief minister, has been held under preventive custody since February 5 under the PSA. The two warmly embraced each other.

The 82-year-old leader had requested the Jammu and Kashmir authority for permission to see his son for the first time in seven months and the same was granted, officials said, adding that the two were together for about an hour.

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and other leaders, including another chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, were detained on August 5 last year, the day the Centre withdrew special status of the erstwhile state.

The National Conference (NC) president was booked under the PSA on September 15 while his son was booked hours before his six-month tenure of preventive detention was to come to an end on February 5 this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.