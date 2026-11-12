‘It will be too late by the time guns fall silent’: Farooq Abdullah calls for dialogue between India, Pakistan

Making a strong pitch for dialogue between India and Pakistan, National Conference (NC) president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the recent terrorist attacks in Kulgam and Kishtwar indicate that threats continue to persist and concrete measures are needed to eliminate them.

“I have already said that such incidents are still happening,” he told media persons here, adding that “one never knows where the next attack might take place”.

Expressing concern over Delhi’s claims that terrorism has ended in J&K, Abdullah said that bullets and military confrontation cannot resolve political disputes and called on India and Pakistan to start a meaningful engagement.