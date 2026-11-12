‘It will be too late by the time guns fall silent’: Farooq Abdullah calls for dialogue between India, Pakistan

Making a strong pitch for dialogue between India and Pakistan, National Conference (NC) president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the recent terrorist attacks in Kulgam and Kishtwar indicate that threats continue to persist and concrete measures are needed to eliminate them.
“I have already said that such incidents are still happening,” he told media persons here, adding that “one never knows where the next attack might take place”.
Expressing concern over Delhi’s claims that terrorism has ended in J&K, Abdullah said that bullets and military confrontation cannot resolve political disputes and called on India and Pakistan to start a meaningful engagement.
“Ab aap intezaar karenge, jab tak aap sabki goliyan band ho jayengi, tab tak raat ho jayegi (If you keep waiting for everyone to stop firing, it will be too late by the time the guns fall silent),” he said.
The former chief minister also urged Islamabad to abandon terrorism and work towards creating an atmosphere conducive for dialogue with India.
“Nothing can be achieved through terrorism. The process of dialogue must begin because a way forward can only be found through talks,” he said.
Reacting to the recent twin terror attacks in Kulgam and Kishtwar districts, which resulted in the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and the injuring of three CRPF personnel, Abdullah said that those harboring ambitions of snatching Kashmir must abandon such notions.
“Kashmir is, was, and will remain an integral part of India,” he said, adding that terrorism would never succeed in its nefarious designs.
The NC leader also called for the revival of SAARC, saying that countries in the South Asian region must come together, citing the European Union as an example of former adversaries building a common future through cooperation.
“We must revive SAARC so that all of us can sit together, resolve our disputes, and work towards progress and development,” Abdullah said.