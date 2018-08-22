Farooq Abdullah heckled during Eid prayers for chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at Vajpayee meet

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers. (File) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers. (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar, IANS reported on Wednesday. Even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the sermon at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled amid sloganeering. Dozens of youth also showed shoes and disrupted the congregation, forcing the former leader to leave the prayer ground.

The people were reportedly angry with Abdullah for chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Hind” when he was paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the all-party prayer meeting on Monday. Abdullah heaped praises on the former PM, who passed away last Friday, saying Vajpayee was the “king of everyone’s heart”.

A video of the event has gone viral on social media. In the video, people can be heard asking the removal of Abdullah from the mosque premises. As the NC leader got up to leave, some protesters took their shoes in their hands while shouting ‘Shame Shame’ and ‘Azadi’ slogans.

