Farooq Abdullah appears before ED in J&K Cricket Association case

Monday, October 19, 2020
The ED had earlier questioned Abdullah in July in connection with the case, and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | October 19, 2020 1:20:48 pm
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association, officials said.

The ED had earlier questioned Abdullah in July in connection with the case, and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It had filed a money laundering case after taking cognizance of a CBI FIR and chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed in July last year against Abdullah and three others for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 43 crore from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for promoting the sport in the state between 2002-11.

