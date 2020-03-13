PSA dropped, Farooq Abdullah to be released after detention of seven months

Farooq Abdullah has been in detention since J&K’s special status was scrapped Farooq Abdullah has been in detention since J&K’s special status was scrapped

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the release of former chief minister and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah, who has been detained under the J&K Public Safety Act on September 15, 2019. The detention was extended by three months on December 13, 2019. The PSA order, which was imposed by the Srinagar District Magistrate, has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Abdullah was placed under detention on August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked Article 370, which granted the then Jammu and Kashmir state special status.

Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah remain in detention under the draconian law.

Abdullah was held under the PSA “with a view to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”, the order extending his detention had stated.

A three-term Chief Minister and a former Union Minister, Abdullah was the first high-profile leader to be booked under the PSA since the August 5 announcement.

The Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 is a preventive detention law, under which a person is taken into custody to prevent him or her from acting in any manner that is prejudicial to “the security of the state or the maintenance of the public order”. It is very similar to the National Security Act that is used by other state governments for preventive detention.

