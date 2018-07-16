CBI files chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah in Rs 44 crore J&K cricket association scam

Abdullah has been charged under Ranbir Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust. (File) Abdullah has been charged under Ranbir Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and three others for alleged misappropriation of funds at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. Abdullah, Saleem Khan, the then general secretary, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, the then treasurer, and Bashir Ahmad Misgar, an executive in the J&K Bank, have been charged under Ranbir Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The BCCI gave 112 crore to the J&K cricket association between 2002 and 2011 for the development of cricket facilities in the state. Of this, Rs 43.69 crore was siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused, the agency has alleged. The alleged scam has surfaced in 2012. The CBI had taken over the case from the state police in 2015 on the orders of a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The HC had asked the CBI to take over the case after the police failed to conclude its probe after three years. It pronounced the order on a PIL filed by two cricketers –Majid Yaqoob Dar and Nissar Ahmad Khan — into the alleged scam.

