Farooq Abdullah attack sparks outrage in J&K Assembly – ‘Grave security lapse’

The J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration came under sharp criticism in the J&K Legislative Assembly over law and order, with legislators across party lines condemning the assassination attempt on former chief minister Farooq Abdullah as a “grave security lapse”.

During the two-hour discussion allowed by Speaker A R Rather, National Conference’s Mir Saifullah voiced concern over the silence of the administration, “which has the Home Ministry, Police and security agencies under its control”.

“After so many days, why has there been no statement from the LG’s office, the Home Department or the Police on the reasons for the attack, the security lapse, and why the police were absent at the venue?” he asked, adding that he was surprised at the “silence of the police, LG’s office and the agencies”.

Describing the attack as part of a conspiracy, he said Abdullah was targeted at a place where police should have been present, with neither frisking nor metal detectors in place. “We should be informed why the police were not there and what action has been taken against the concerned SP, SHO or the in-charge of the police post.” The House has a right to know “how it happened, why it happened and what action has been taken by the police”, he added.

Another NC MLA, Aijaz Jan, who was accompanying Abdullah at the wedding function, recalled that several VIPs, including legislators, a former Director General of Police and serving senior officers, were present, but there was no frisking or security arrangements.

“After the incident, when civilians and the Deputy Chief Minister’s chief security officer caught the assailant, he had to be taken to the police station in our own vehicle,” he said, asking “what kind of security bandobast was there”.

Nazir Gurezi of the National Conference criticised the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “This is a police state where the police decide whom to book, detain, or even get killed,” he said, citing the case of the deputy chief minister whose security was withdrawn a day after a statement.

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Expressing concern that not even a metal detector was installed at the function attended by Abdullah, who has Z+ security, he asked the Speaker to constitute a House Committee to question officials, including the SHO, SP and IGP. “We are powerless, but not so powerless that we cannot order a judicial enquiry and place its report before the House. Why are we dependent on the police? Do we have no responsibility?” he added.

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma also termed it a security lapse and called for fixing responsibility. “There is carelessness, and we will talk about it without any hesitation,” he said, asking “why things were taken so lightly when a number of VVIPs, including protected persons with even Z+ security, were present”.

“Whoever is responsible, I feel we must fix accountability,” Sharma said, adding that he had said only yesterday that the credibility of institutions is getting eroded. “Our government has been established, but the authority of institutions must be restored and protected,” he said, demanding a thorough investigation.

PDP’s Waheed Ur Rehman Parra also condemned the attack, saying no individual with a threat perception should be left vulnerable, while Health Minister Sakeena Itoo said that if an attempt could be made on a leader like Abdullah, others are not safe.

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Concluding the discussion, Speaker A R Rather said a “loud and clear message” must go out that this is not an ordinary law and order incident. The people want a fair investigation, he said.

“We are thankful to the Home Minister and the Lt Governor for speaking to Farooq Abdullah and assuring him of a thorough inquiry. Two responsible authorities have assured Abdullah that he will be informed about the outcome of the inquiry,” Rather said, expressing hope that the probe will be completed and the accused given exemplary punishment.