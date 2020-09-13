scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Farooq Abdullah arrives for Monsoon Session, his first Delhi visit since JK special status withdrawn

The National Conference president, who arrived here Sunday, is likely to be in focus since he was under detention during the last two sessions.

By: PTI | New Delhi | September 13, 2020 8:19:02 pm
Farooq Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah Delhi visit, Farooq Abdullah Parliament, Parliament Monsoon Session, India news, Indian ExpressThe veteran politician from the Kashmir valley is keen to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue during this session, party leaders said. (PTI Photo/File)

Lok Sabha MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has arrived here to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday, his first visit to the national capital after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

The National Conference president, who arrived here Sunday, is likely to be in focus since he was under detention during the last two sessions.

On August 5 last year, a bill for re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir was tabled in Parliament and the 82-year-old was taken into preventive custody.

The veteran politician from the Kashmir valley is keen to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue during this session, party leaders said.

The 18-day Monsoon Session, which begins Monday, will last till October 1. The last session was short-terminated on March 25, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

