Farmers with over Rs 2 lakh loan will get help: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar at an event in Pune on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar at an event in Pune on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Days after announcing to waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the state government would soon come out with a special scheme for farmers with outstanding loans of more than Rs 2 lakh.

Thackeray made the announcement while addressing the 43th annual convocation of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) here. Besides, he said his government would also bring another scheme to reward farmers who regularly repay their agricultural loans.

“There are farmers with outstanding loans of more than Rs 2 lakh… Banks have been asked to submit details of farm loans outstanding, post that we will come up with a scheme to help them. A similar scheme would be announced for farmers who regularly repay their loans,” he said.

While the opposition BJP has slammed the announcement of the loan waiver, most farmers in the state have welcomed it and are waiting for the Government Resolution (GR). At present, outstanding farm loan in the state is Rs 1,31,578 crore.

In his address, Thackeray also said his government would bring in policies for the sugar sector in consultation with experts. The chief minister, while admitting his lack of exposure to the sector, said he would take the advice of ministers like Jayant Patil and others while developing policies for the sector. The chief minister also promised to speed up the process of helping VSI set up an unit in Jalna district of Marathwada.

Former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar, in his address, urged sugar mills to invest in cane development work. Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh, the NCP supremo said the state had surged ahead of Maharashtra in sugar production.

State Minister for Cooperation Jayant Patil hoped that the state and central government would help sugar mills pay the minimum Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to growers. Patil, whose family controls the Rajarambapu Cooperative Sugar Mill in Sangli district, also pointed to lack of price parity in ethanol although the central government has brought a policy to wean mills away from sugar to ethanol production. “Mills have started selling molasses (which forms the basis of ethanol production) given its better prices. A ban needs to be imposed on movement of molasses out of the state,” he said.

