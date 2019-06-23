Farmers’ union to contest Haryana Assembly polls

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), an umbrella body of farmers organisations from various states, has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana. Gurnam Singh, state president of BKU announced that he shall be contesting from Ladwa assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district.

The decision was taken during BKU’s monthly meeting convened in Kurukshetra.

“It has become important for us to contest the polls so that long-pending issues of farmers can be redressed. For instance, farmers are yet to get payment for the cane they supplied. In Naraingarh sugar mill itself, payment of more than Rs 100 crore is pending to be cleared. Cane commissioner had assured farmers that payment shall be cleared by May 15, but it has not been done till date. We shall convene a Kisan panchayat in Naraingarh on June 24. In Yamunanagar also, farmers’ payment is yet to be cleared”, Gurnam Singh said.

“There are various policies of the state government that are not in the interest of farmers. We shall soon be left with no other option but to launch a state-wide protest,” he added.

About contesting upcoming vidhan sabha polls for the first time in Haryana, Gurnam Singh said, “We shall be fielding our candidates at various constituencies this time, irrespective of the alliance or support to any political party. We want to show these political parties the might of votes of farmers. Till the political parties do not realise the value of farmers’ votes, they will not agree with our demands.”

Regarding BKU’s candidates or constituencies in which the union shall be contesting, Gurnam Singh added, “Since it is the new beginning for us, it shall be decided at a later stage. But, I have already begun ground work in Ladwa constituency, from where I shall contest.”