Farmers’ tractor rally to Parliament on Nov 29 postponed

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), spearheading the farm stir, has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29, farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said on Saturday. The decision was taken following a meeting, Singh said.

Friday marked one year of the protest against the three farm laws that the government is set to formally withdraw.

The SKM had earlier this month announced that 500 farmers will participate in a peaceful tractor march to Parliament every day during Winter Session starting November 29, to mark one year of the agitation against the Centre’s three agri laws.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders to return home, saying there was “no point” continuing the agitation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on the decision to repeal the three farm laws. Tomar confirmed that the Bill to repeal the laws would be tabled on Monday, the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

Massive ‘Kisan Mahapanchayats’ were organised across state capitals on Friday as part of the first anniversary of the agitation. Thousands of farmers with tractors flocked to the protest sites at Delhi borders.

In a televised address on November 19, PM Modi announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws as he apologised to the country.