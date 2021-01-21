Tractor rally on Republic Day: No headway at police-farmer unions meeting

The second round of meeting between the police and the protesting farmer unions over the tractor rally scheduled on January 26 ended on an inconclusive note on Thursday as the farmers stuck to their demand of holding the march on Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said the police wanted the farmers to take out their tractor rally outside the national capital. “We will do our parade peacefully inside Delhi. They wanted us to hold the tractor rally outside Delhi, which is not possible,” PTI quoted Yadav, who is actively taking part in the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws brought in by the Centre, as saying.

As part of their protest, on January 26, thousands of farmers from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders are set to take out a tractor march on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road. However, police officers tried to convince the unions to take out the tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway instead of the Outer Ring Road, but in vain.

A farmer leader, who attended the meeting, said, “The government wants us to take out our rally outside Delhi, but we want to hold it inside Delhi. No decision was taken in today’s meeting.”

Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) S S Yadav coordinated the meeting held at Mantram Resort near the Singhu border. The meeting was also attended by Special Commissioner (Law and Order-Western Zone) Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Dependra Pathak and other senior officers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police.

A similar meeting was held on Tuesday between the union leaders and police officers of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police at Vigyan Bhawan to discuss the route and arrangements of the proposed January 26 rally. The farmer unions had then also rejected a suggestion by the cops to hold the rally on the KMP Expressway instead of Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several border points of Delhi as they protest against the agriculture laws for nearly two months. The farmer unions have also begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the demonstration on Republic Day.