Farmers’ tractor march today, Haryana Police gives go-ahead

The Haryana Police has given a go-ahead for farmers’ tractor march on KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway Thursday. Police estimate around 2,500 tractors will be on the expressway from 11 am to 4 pm when the march will take place.

“In-principle, we have decided to give permission to the farmers to undertake tractor march on KMP Expressway on Thursday,” Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava told The Indian Express Wednesday.

Senior police officers Wednesday evening held a meeting to finalise the modalities to give permission to the tractor-march, including its route, timings and number of the tractors that will participate in the march.

Police officers said the march will affect movement of normal traffic on the expressway, especially from Kundli border to Tikri border for around four hours.

In other parts of Haryana too, farmers will undertake tractor marches Thursday to oppose the three farm laws.

“We will try to ensure that the march takes place safely and without causing much inconvenience to the people,” said Yadava.

According to Sonipat SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, movement of heavy vehicles moving towards Delhi side on Ambala-Delhi highway (NH-44) will be diverted from Karnal and Panipat and the small vehicles will be diverted from Sonipat’s Ganaur, Murthal and Bhalgarh. Randhwa also said they have made adequate arrangements to avoid jams in Sonipat districts.

In Palwal, personnel of the central armed police forces will be deployed to maintain law and order besides deployment of Haryana Police personnel along with water cannons and other equipment to handle any untoward incident.

Farmer leaders said the call of tractor march has received huge response from Haryana villages. At several places in Haryana, farmers participated in a rehearsal Wednesday. In Khadwali village in Rohtak district, even women came out to take the driving seat in tractors. Village sarpanch Om Prakash Hooda said, “We expect participation of around 1,000 tractor-trolleys from neighbouring villages in the tractor march.”

Suresh Koth, farmer leader from Hisar district, said farmers from various districts of Haryana will move to Delhi Thursday.

“Today, the farmers carried out a tractor march in Narwana (Jind) and Karnal town. Farmers of Khedi Jalab village have invited me to join a march Thursday.”

According to Koth, senior farmer leaders will be visiting protest sites in villages and towns for the next two weeks to mobilise more support for the ongoing agitation.