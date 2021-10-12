Lakhimpur kheri deaths: Farmers to observe ‘Shaheed Kisan Diwas’ today

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the protest against three Central agrarian laws since last year, announced on Monday that a ‘Shaheed Kisan Diwas’ (Martyred Farmers’ Day) would be observed on Tuesday — to honour the four farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3.

The Morcha has appealed to farmers’ organisations across India to organise prayer ceremonies on Tuesday. It also hit out at PM Narendra Modi for “inaction” against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra.

The announcement came even as Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reached Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri in the evening to attend the ‘antim ardas’ (final prayer) ceremony for the four farmers and journalist Raman Kashyap who were among the eight killed. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am on Tuesday at the Sahebjada Inter College. Thousands of farmers are expected to turn up for the event.