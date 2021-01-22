Farmers to display tableaus of different states during R-Day tractor parade

The farmer leader said that lakhs of tractors are expected to join the tractor parade from different parts of the country. (File)

The protesting farmers plan to display tableaux of different states during their R-Day tractor parade.

“If all goes well, we will display tableaux of all states during the tractor parade,” Chaudhary Joginder Ghasi Ram Nain, a Bhartiya Kisan Union leader from Haryana, told The Indian Express.

The farmer groups of Haryana Thursday held a meeting at Tikri border where they elected farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni as president of Haryana Sayunkt Kisan Morcha. Leaders of a dozen farm outfits from Haryana participated in the meeting.

Talking about the meeting with Delhi Police, Chaduni said, “We have made it clear that the farmers will undertake a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road of Delhi on January 26. We have asked the administration to give permission for the same and also make arrangements by managing the traffic and getting vacated the road for the tractor parade. We have assured the officers that we don’t have any plan to interrupt the official Republic Day parade.”

The farmer leader said that lakhs of tractors are expected to join the tractor parade from different parts of the country.

Chaduni alleged the government doesn’t seem serious about the farmers’ demands. On the government’s proposal to put the three controversial farm laws on hold, Chaduni said, “I feel there may be politics from their side. They just want to avoid the issue for the time being.” He indicated that the proposal might be aimed to prevent the tractor parade on January 26.

The farmers continue to get support from Haryana villages. A farmer, Daya Ram Ulania, said residents of his village Chautala in Sirsa district have collected Rs 4 lakh to run langar (community kitchen) at Delhi border. Chautala is the native village of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, state Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. Abhay has already announced to resign from the Assembly if the government doesn’t accept demands of farmers by January 26.

Ulania, who has been camping at Tikri border for the past two months, claims there is great enthusiasm among the farmers to join the tractor parade. “The borders of Delhi are already jam-packed with a large number of farmers and their tractors are already there. I don’t know where the tractors coming for the parade will be parked,” he added.

At Nirban village of Sirsa district, the farmers have started a registration system for those who are willing to join the tractor parade in Delhi. “Out of a total of 239 tractors, the owners of 100 tractors have already given their consent to join the tractor parade in Delhi which is 239 km from our village,” a villager said.

Kandela khap leader Tek Ram Kandela said a cavalcade of 1,000 tractors will move to Delhi from Jind district on January 24 to join the tractor parade. “Apart from withdrawal of three farm laws and a special Act to guarantee minimum support price for crops, the farmers also want farm debt waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan report on the agriculture sector. The farmers have now joined hands for a long struggle,” he added.

No leave for Haryana Police personnel

Keeping in view the ongoing farmer agitation, the Haryana Police has decided not to grant leave to its personnel. “In view of the ongoing farmer agitation in the state, it is directed that leave of all kinds, except in emergent circumstances with the prior approval of competent authority, are stopped forthwith till further orders,” mentioned a communication issued by the state police on Thursday.