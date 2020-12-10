Farmers threaten to block railway tracks as govt presses for further dialogue

A child shouts slogans at Singhu border during the farmers' protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

A day after farmer unions rejected the Centre’s proposal promising written minimum support price (MSP) assurance and other amendments to the farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Thursday urged the agitating farmers to stop the protests and return to the negotiation table. Farmers, however, said they would block railway tracks next if their demands were not met.

Addressing the media, Tomar said despite the deadlock in the talks at present, he was hopeful of a resolution. “The government is keen and ready for further discussions with protesting farmers,” he said.

The minister, however, virtually ruled out conceding to the farmers’ demand of repealing the three contentious laws. “The government is ready to consider with an open mind any provision in the new laws where farmers have any issues. We want to clarify all their apprehensions,” Tomar said.

“We kept waiting for suggestions from farmers’ leaders highlighting their concerns, but they are stuck on the repeal of laws,” he added.

In order to break the deadlock over the farm laws, the government had on Wednesday sent a 20-page proposal to the protesting farmer unions, offering significant concessions — from a written assurance on the continuation of MSP-based procurement to ensuring parity in transactions inside and outside existing Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis. The move came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah met 13 representatives of the unions.

However, the farmer unions rejected the proposals, several of which will require amending two of the new laws. The farmer unions have maintained that they want complete repealing of the laws and have threatened to intensify their agitation and start blocking all highways linking Delhi.

A farmer offers tea to security personnel at Ghazipur border during ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) A farmer offers tea to security personnel at Ghazipur border during ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Tomar said the farmer unions should not have announced the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing. “We gave our proposals to farmers after meeting them and therefore we urge them to consider those. If they want to discuss those proposals, we are ready for that too,” he said.

When asked if the government would consider a new bill on the MSP system, Tomar maintained that the laws do not impact MSP.

“We are concerned about the farmers protesting in cold weather and during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Farmers’ unions should consider the government’s proposal at the earliest and then we can mutually decide on the next meeting, if required,” the minister said.

Haryana BKU President Gurnam Singh Chaduni at Singhu border. (Photo source: BKU) Haryana BKU President Gurnam Singh Chaduni at Singhu border. (Photo source: BKU)

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who was also at the press briefing, appealed to the farmers to end their protest and engage in dialogue with the government. He said the government wanted an amicable solution and was open and flexible for that.

‘Will block railway tracks if demands not met’

Meanwhile, the farmers, who have been protesting for almost two weeks now, said they would resort to blocking railway tracks if their demands are not met. Addressing reporters at the Singhu border, which has been the epicenter of farm protests, farmer leader Boota Singh said, “We will block railway tracks if our demands are not met. We will decide on the date and announce it soon.”

“Centre has admitted that laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is a state subject, central government does not have the right to legislate on it,” PTI quoted Balbir Singh Rajewal, another farm leader, as saying.

A farmer leader addresses other farmers at Singhu border during their protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) A farmer leader addresses other farmers at Singhu border during their protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre’s farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, has maintained that the new laws would provide farmers with better opportunities, and has accused the opposition parties of “misleading” the protesters.

Dushyant Chautala breaks silence on farmers’ agitation

Breaking his silence on the ongoing farmers’ agitation, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Thursday said the Centre has accepted the farmers’ demand of assuring MSP in writing, and it is now up to the farm unions to decide on the same.

Speaking to mediapersons after hosting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet colleagues for lunch at his residence in Chandigarh, Dushyant said, “The demand of farmers that the Union government must ensure MSP in writing has been fulfilled yesterday. Uske upar unki unions ka kya nirnaya hoga, voh toh unki movement ki baat hai (It is up to their movement to decide what is their take on the government’s proposal).”

Responding to queries over various JJP leaders speaking in favour of farmers, Dushyant said, “I am also saying that I am a farmer first. When did I ever deny that? But it is our responsibility to get the farmer adequate price for his crop.”

Key road connecting Noida-Delhi partially open

A key road connecting Noida and Delhi was partially opened on Thursday after the agitating farmers agreed to it. The farmers, sitting at protest for 15 days now, agreed to the partial opening of a Noida-Delhi Link Road that passes through the Chilla border. Commuters travelling to and fro Delhi can use the Kalindi Kunj and the DND routes to avoid any hassle, a traffic official told news agency PTI.

A farmer collects leftover food to feed animals at Ghazipur border during ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) A farmer collects leftover food to feed animals at Ghazipur border during ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Sena takes dig at BJP MP for claiming China, Pakistan’s hand in farmer protests

The Shiv Sena on Thursday took a dig at its former ally BJP after Union minister Raosaheb Danve claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers. Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said the government should “immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan” if there is any such information.

“If a Union Minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand in the farmers’ agitation, then the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pak. The President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously,” Raut, who is also Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

