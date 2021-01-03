scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 02, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Farmer’s suicide disturbing, BJP heartless: Akhilesh Yadav

At the press conference later in the day, he said, “I would like to congratulate our farmer brothers... The Samajwadi Party is with the farmers at every step of their struggle. Our party is facing cases at several places [for holding protests].

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | January 3, 2021 4:28:43 am
Akhilesh Yadav, Farm bills, Farmers Protest, Farmers Suicide, BJP, indian express newsSamajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav getting a turban tied on his head, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of a 57-year-old farmer from heart attack while protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws at the Ghazipur border as “disturbing”, and accused the ruling BJP of being “heartless”.

“On the first day of the New Year itself, the news of the martyrdom of a farmer at the Ghazipur border is disturbing. The farmers are sacrificing their lives in the dense fog and cold, but the ruling party is sitting heartless. The ruthlessness seen in the BJP has never been seen so far,” he tweeted.

At the press conference later in the day, he said, “I would like to congratulate our farmer brothers… The Samajwadi Party is with the farmers at every step of their struggle. Our party is facing cases at several places [for holding protests]. We will keep giving voice to the farmers of the country.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The farmers of Punjab, Haryana and other places are saying the right thing about MSP. The BJP had said they would double the income of farmers. Farmers are saying that they should get MSP which would double their income. The way this government lies and makes false promises… I have never seen this before.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Referring to the anti-conversion ordinance brought by the state government to curb so-called “love jihad”, Akhilesh said, “In Uttar Pradesh, there is a scheme by which you can claim Rs 50,000 for an inter-religious marriage or an inter-caste marriage. Then what is this law that you are bringing in?”

Asked if there will be promises relating to religion in the manifesto of the SP for the 2022 Assembly elections, Akhilesh said, “I am very religious. There is a temple in front of my house, inside my house. The CM residence that I vacated has a beautiful temple built by me. This is nothing new.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement