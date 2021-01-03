Farmer’s suicide disturbing, BJP heartless: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of a 57-year-old farmer from heart attack while protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws at the Ghazipur border as “disturbing”, and accused the ruling BJP of being “heartless”.

“On the first day of the New Year itself, the news of the martyrdom of a farmer at the Ghazipur border is disturbing. The farmers are sacrificing their lives in the dense fog and cold, but the ruling party is sitting heartless. The ruthlessness seen in the BJP has never been seen so far,” he tweeted.

At the press conference later in the day, he said, “I would like to congratulate our farmer brothers… The Samajwadi Party is with the farmers at every step of their struggle. Our party is facing cases at several places [for holding protests]. We will keep giving voice to the farmers of the country.

“The farmers of Punjab, Haryana and other places are saying the right thing about MSP. The BJP had said they would double the income of farmers. Farmers are saying that they should get MSP which would double their income. The way this government lies and makes false promises… I have never seen this before.”

Referring to the anti-conversion ordinance brought by the state government to curb so-called “love jihad”, Akhilesh said, “In Uttar Pradesh, there is a scheme by which you can claim Rs 50,000 for an inter-religious marriage or an inter-caste marriage. Then what is this law that you are bringing in?”

Asked if there will be promises relating to religion in the manifesto of the SP for the 2022 Assembly elections, Akhilesh said, “I am very religious. There is a temple in front of my house, inside my house. The CM residence that I vacated has a beautiful temple built by me. This is nothing new.”