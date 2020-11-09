Farmers’ stir forces closure of firm’s stores in Punjab mall

A farmers’ union protests against corporate groups outside a Ludhiana mall on Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Protesting against the central farm laws, farmers in Punjab Sunday started an indefinite dharna outside a mall at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road and forced closure of four stores of a corporate house there. The farmers also questioned the continued suspension of train services, saying they had vacated all tracks days ago.

“We got four stores of a corporate house closed and have started indefinite dharna outside the mall. The Centre is supporting corporates by enacting the three farm laws, so we are protesting against them,” said Saudagar Singh Ghudani, district president, Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan). Ghudani said dharnas are also continuing outside another 10 stores of corporate houses in Amritsar, Fazilka, Sunam, Mansa, and Bathinda.

BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said if farmers are not heard, they will have to intensify the protests. Kokrikala also accused the Centre of “defaming” farmers over train services in Punjab. “We have lifted dharna from all the tracks, but still Railways has refused to run the trains,” he said.

