Farmers’ stir disrupts supplies

As part of their nationwide stir ‘Gaon bandh’ from June 1-10, farmers in parts of Punjab on Friday dumped their vegetables, milk and other farms produce on roads. Farmers across the country have called for a boycott of mandis or wholesale markets as part of their protest. In Punjab, the protest was more effective in Barnala district, where Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) is active, and in Samrala and Khanna where Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) holds sway. Partial effect was also seen in rest of the districts in Malwa region.

In Barnala, farmers took out a tractor march into the office of the deputy commissioner and attempted to deposit keys of their tractors there as a symbolic protest against high prices of fuel. Some also dumped foodgrains, vegetables, and milk outside the office.

Alleging that produce is bought from farmers at a low price but sold to the end-consumer at a high price, Jagseer Singh Seera, president of BKU (Lakhowal), said, “We all are going ‘on leave’ for 10 days of June. We will either sell the product on our own in villages or will appeal to people to come to us and purchase our produce from fields to support us.”

In Ludhiana, Amarvir Singh, president of Wholesale Fruits and Vegetables Association, said, “Today, supplies reached our mandis as usual by midnight. However, we may face problem from tomorrow if the agitation persists. Prices of vegetables may shoot up for consumers.”

In Samrala town of Ludhiana, farmers staged a dharna outside mandi and did not allow vendors to take vegetables out of the market. Milk vendors carrying milk to residential areas were also stopped and their milk either thrown or distributed among the poor. In Fazilka, farmers put up a barrier near village Khanpur to stop supply of milk to other areas. In Mansa, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), the main farmer outfit in the area, stayed away from the agitation and hence things were normal there.

