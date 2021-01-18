Farmers say Republic Day tractor rally will be peaceful, lay out plan

With thousands of protesters from Punjab and Haryana expected to join the tractor rally on Republic Day, farmers said the protest will be taken out on the Outer Ring Road in a peaceful manner. “Farmers will celebrate Republic Day with huge fervour. The tractor parade will move in a circle on the Outer Ring Road, which goes around areas like Janakpuri, Munirka, Nehru Place, Tikri. We hope that Delhi and Haryana Police will not cause us any problems or restrictions. This will be a very peaceful protest since our biggest weapon is non-violence,” said Yogendra Yadav from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

Farmers further said protesters will not carry weapons or indulge in inflammatory speeches or violence. They also clarified that there will be no occupation or attack on any government building or area during the parade, which will see tractors start their journey from their respective position at the Delhi border and return to the same place, said a farmer leader.

“No obstruction will be caused to the R-Day parade at Rajpath. These are symbols of national honour and we will not harm them. Every vehicle will bear the national flag and no flags of any political party will be allowed,” said Yadav.

The farmers stated that a large contingent of protesters have left from Haryana with ghee and sand from their respective villages. Once they reach, they will “light up an Amar Jawan Jyoti” in the memory of 121 farmers who died during the protest, said Yadav.

The farmers will also hold a meeting Monday after the Supreme Court order, if any, to decide further course of action. The unions are also willing to participate in the January 19 talks with the government where they will insist on repealing the laws.

The farmers urged the administration and police to not come in the way of their parade. “When a farmer sets his mind, nothing can come in the way. We will appeal for a stay in court also. We want to put out a message through media that the administration should cooperate. If they don’t, there will be a problem. Because we will go to Delhi and that is a fact,” said Rakesh Tikait from BKU.