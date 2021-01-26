Watch video: Farmers break police barricades to enter Delhi

Ahead of their scheduled tractor rally on Republic Day, farmers protesting at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital Tuesday broke police barricades to force their way into the city.

Security personnel tried to convince them that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi only after the Republic Day parade at Rajpath concluded.

“But some group of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades,” PTI quoted an official as saying

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha’s tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day.

The tractors rally will mark the completion of two months of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws by farmers camping at the borders of Delhi.

Farmer leaders also announced a plan to march on foot to Parliament on February 1, the day the Union Budget will be presented.

The Delhi Police had earlier finalised three routes after a week of meetings between farmers and senior police officers, putting in place adequate security arrangements. Haryana authorities have also advised people to avoid travelling to the national capital. Police will remove barricades on January 26 for farmers to carry out the rally.