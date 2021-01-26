Farmers’ tractor rally photos: How the protests unfolded at Delhi borders

Chaos and confusion prevailed at Delhi’s borders on Tuesday as police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas after protesting farmers tried to break past barricades. Ahead of their scheduled tractor rally on Republic Day, farmers protesting at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital broke police barricades to force their way into the city. Security personnel tried to convince them that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi only after the Republic Day parade at Rajpath concluded.
Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police had granted permission to carry out a tractor parade today inside the Capital on the condition that the farmers will start only after the completion of the official parade on Rajpath. As per the agreement, the farmers will enter Delhi from the borders, but stay in the adjoining areas and not venture towards Central Delhi.
