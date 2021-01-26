Farmers’ tractor rally photos: How the protests unfolded at Delhi borders

Chaos and confusion prevailed at Delhi’s borders on Tuesday as police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas after protesting farmers tried to break past barricades. Ahead of their scheduled tractor rally on Republic Day, farmers protesting at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital broke police barricades to force their way into the city. Security personnel tried to convince them that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi only after the Republic Day parade at Rajpath concluded.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police had granted permission to carry out a tractor parade today inside the Capital on the condition that the farmers will start only after the completion of the official parade on Rajpath. As per the agreement, the farmers will enter Delhi from the borders, but stay in the adjoining areas and not venture towards Central Delhi.

Farmers at the Singhu border on Tuesday. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan) Farmers at the Singhu border on Tuesday. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan)

Farmers on their way inside the national capital before their tractor rally. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan) Farmers on their way inside the national capital before their tractor rally. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan)

Farmers from Tikri border at a tractor rally near Jharoda Kalan. (Express photo by Aranya Shankar) Farmers from Tikri border at a tractor rally near Jharoda Kalan. (Express photo by Aranya Shankar)

Tractors at Singhu border on the Kundli-Manesar-Palway Expressway, before they began the march. (Express photo by Aranya Shankar) Tractors at Singhu border on the Kundli-Manesar-Palway Expressway, before they began the march. (Express photo by Aranya Shankar)

Farmer leaders speak at a protest venue. (Express photo by Ashna Butani) Farmer leaders speak at a protest venue. (Express photo by Ashna Butani)

The tractors rally on Tuesday marked the completion of two months of protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws by farmers camping at the borders of Delhi. (Express photo by Ashna Butani) The tractors rally on Tuesday marked the completion of two months of protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws by farmers camping at the borders of Delhi. (Express photo by Ashna Butani)

View on the road towards Sonipat from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) View on the road towards Sonipat from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Farmers marching towards Delhi from the Tikri border on Tuesday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Farmers marching towards Delhi from the Tikri border on Tuesday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Police at the Tikri Border on Tuesday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Police at the Tikri Border on Tuesday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

After breaking police barricades at the Singhu and Tikri border points, farmers also broke police barricades at Ghazipur border. (Express photo by Ashna Butani) After breaking police barricades at the Singhu and Tikri border points, farmers also broke police barricades at Ghazipur border. (Express photo by Ashna Butani)

Chaos prevailed as police resorted to lathicharge after protesting farmers broke the remaining police barricades. (Express photo by Ashna Butani) Chaos prevailed as police resorted to lathicharge after protesting farmers broke the remaining police barricades. (Express photo by Ashna Butani)

At the Singhu border, teargas has been fired at the protesting farmers. The majority of farmers have stopped while some have moved ahead. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan) At the Singhu border, teargas has been fired at the protesting farmers. The majority of farmers have stopped while some have moved ahead. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan)

Tractors stuck in jam a little distance away from Tikri border. (Express photo by Aranya Shankar) Tractors stuck in jam a little distance away from Tikri border. (Express photo by Aranya Shankar)

Farmers on their way back to the Singhu border. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan) Farmers on their way back to the Singhu border. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan)