scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

Farmers’ ‘Rail Roko’ protest today to demand Ajay Mishra’s dismissal over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

In a statement, the SKM said "protests will only be intensified until justice is secured" in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The SKM said during the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 10:05:21 am
Farmers are all set to block railway tracks in Ludhiana (Source: Twitter/Raakhi Jagga)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body for farmers unions spearheading the protest against farm laws since last year, has given a call for a six-hour-long nationwide ‘Rail roko’ agitation on Monday. The protests began at 10 am to demand the dismissal and arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In a statement, the SKM said “protests will only be intensified until justice is secured” in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The SKM said during the ‘rail roko’ protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

On October 3, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. One of the cars belonged to Union Minister Ajay Mishra, and his son, Ashish, is alleged to have been behind the wheel. Four farmers were killed in the incident, while four others, including the Minister’s driver, two BJP workers and a journalist, died in subsequent protests.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Another SUV is owned by former Union minister Akhilesh Das’s nephew Ankit Das. The owner of the third vehicle is yet to be ascertained.

While Ajay Mishra has maintained his son was not present at the site of the accident, Ashish was arrested last week. Six men — Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and his associates Luvkush Pandey, Ashish Pandey, Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti and Lateef — have been arrested in the case. The BJP has rallied behind the Union Minister, while the Opposition has targetted the government for the violence against farmers.

Farmers’ Rail roko protest today: Current status of trains in Ferozepur Division

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement