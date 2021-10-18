Farmers’ ‘Rail Roko’ protest today to demand Ajay Mishra’s dismissal over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body for farmers unions spearheading the protest against farm laws since last year, has given a call for a six-hour-long nationwide ‘Rail roko’ agitation on Monday. The protests began at 10 am to demand the dismissal and arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In a statement, the SKM said “protests will only be intensified until justice is secured” in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The SKM said during the ‘rail roko’ protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

On October 3, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. One of the cars belonged to Union Minister Ajay Mishra, and his son, Ashish, is alleged to have been behind the wheel. Four farmers were killed in the incident, while four others, including the Minister’s driver, two BJP workers and a journalist, died in subsequent protests.

Another SUV is owned by former Union minister Akhilesh Das’s nephew Ankit Das. The owner of the third vehicle is yet to be ascertained.

While Ajay Mishra has maintained his son was not present at the site of the accident, Ashish was arrested last week. Six men — Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and his associates Luvkush Pandey, Ashish Pandey, Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti and Lateef — have been arrested in the case. The BJP has rallied behind the Union Minister, while the Opposition has targetted the government for the violence against farmers.

