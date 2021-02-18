scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Farmers’ ‘Rail Roko’ Protest Live: Farmers to hold 4-hour protest at 12 PM

Farmers' Rail Roko Protest Live Updates: The ‘rail roko’ protest was announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitations, last week.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 18, 2021 10:00:41 am
farm bills, farm laws, farmer protests, Punjab farmer protests, Haryana farmer protests, India news, Indian ExpressAmritsar: Farmers shout slogans as they block railway tracks during the ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest over the new farm laws, at Devi Dass Pura village in Amritsar, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (PTI)

Farmers’ Rail Roko Protest Live Updates: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws have called for a four-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest between noon and 4 PM on Thursday, in an attempt to pressurise the government to repeal the new agriculture laws. The Railways deployed 20 additional companies of RPSF troops across the country ahead of the protest, PTI reported. 

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place,” Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar said, adding that extra security measures are being taken in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. “We want to persuade them to not cause inconvenience for passengers. We have a four-hour window and we want it (rail roko) to get over peacefully,” Kumar said. 

The ‘rail roko’ protest was announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitations, last week. The railway blockade will be third major demonstration by farmers, following the Republic Day tractor rally and the ‘chakka jam’ on February 6. 

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, spokesperson of the Kisan Andolan Committee, Ghazipur border told ANI that the ‘rail roko’ protest will be peaceful, adding that the agitating farmers will do what they can to avoid inconveniencing passengers. “We will carry out a peaceful protest in the nationwide Rail Roko program on February 18, from 12 pm to 4 pm. We`ll offer refreshments to passengers to avoid inconvenience,” he said.  

Live Blog

10:00 (IST)18 Feb 2021
Karnataka farmers to conduct 3-hour rail roko today

Karnataka farmers have extended their support to the nationwide call by farmer organisations to hold a 'rail roko' protest on Thursday in solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi. 

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of Karnataka Union of farmer organisations said: “The rail roko will be held from 12 am to 3 pm in Karnataka to impress upon the Central government to fulfil the demands of farmers groups.”

Thousands of farmers from  Bengaluru, Mysuru,, Hubbuli-Dharwad,  Belagavi and other parts of Karnataka will be staging protests at key railway junctions across the state.

Sources in the northern railways told PTI that they are expecting that the ’rail roko’ agitations will be concentrated in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

"No decision has yet been taken on train movement in the backdrop of the rail blockade. Once we get a better picture of the status of the protests and have identified sensitive spots, we will put in place a plan of action. We have around 80 trains which run through potentially sensitive areas and most of them would have passed through them before 12 pm," an official said.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that farmer unions will hold meetings in poll-bound West Bengal as well and indicated that they will ask people there not to vote for those who are ”snatching our livelihood”, PTI reported.

