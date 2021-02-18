Farmers’ ‘Rail Roko’ Protest Live: Farmers to hold 4-hour protest at 12 PM

Amritsar: Farmers shout slogans as they block railway tracks during the ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest over the new farm laws, at Devi Dass Pura village in Amritsar, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (PTI)

Farmers’ Rail Roko Protest Live Updates: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws have called for a four-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest between noon and 4 PM on Thursday, in an attempt to pressurise the government to repeal the new agriculture laws. The Railways deployed 20 additional companies of RPSF troops across the country ahead of the protest, PTI reported.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place,” Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar said, adding that extra security measures are being taken in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. “We want to persuade them to not cause inconvenience for passengers. We have a four-hour window and we want it (rail roko) to get over peacefully,” Kumar said.

The ‘rail roko’ protest was announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitations, last week. The railway blockade will be third major demonstration by farmers, following the Republic Day tractor rally and the ‘chakka jam’ on February 6.

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, spokesperson of the Kisan Andolan Committee, Ghazipur border told ANI that the ‘rail roko’ protest will be peaceful, adding that the agitating farmers will do what they can to avoid inconveniencing passengers. “We will carry out a peaceful protest in the nationwide Rail Roko program on February 18, from 12 pm to 4 pm. We`ll offer refreshments to passengers to avoid inconvenience,” he said.