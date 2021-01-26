Farmers tractor rally enters Delhi ahead of time, face police lathis, tear gas

Farmers in discussion with the Delhi Police on when the last barricade will be opened (Express Photo)

The Delhi Police Tuesday resorted to lathicharge and tear gas at the Singhu border and later in ITO after protesting farmers breached barricades set up to thwart them from entering the national capital. The police had given farmers permission to enter the city and hold their tractor parade after the official Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

R-Day protests | Farmers in Central Delhi

However, restless farmers at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders attempted to enter the city as early as 8 am on foot and on their tractors. While some volunteers attempted to keep the situation under control, and some even held talks with the police, several groups managed to knock down the barricades and continue onward. Chaos and confusion were reported in some areas.

In Sonipat, on the other hand, the situation remained peaceful with the youth singing revolutionary songs on their tractors and jeeps.

The massive tractor parade Tuesday not only coincides with Republic Day, but also the completion of two months of farmers’ protests at Delhi’s borders against the three recently enacted farm laws. While the police has limited the parade to 5,000 persons and 5,000 tractors, farmers are expecting some two lakh tractors to participate.

Protesting farmers jump over police barricades at Singhu border (Express Photo) Protesting farmers jump over police barricades at Singhu border (Express Photo)

As a precautionary measure, the Delhi Metro Tuesday barred entry at several stations, including Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan, Ghevra, Mundka Industrial Area, Mundka, Rajdhani Park, Nangloi Railway Station and Nangloi.

Farmers pulling down barricades in Nangloi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Farmers pulling down barricades in Nangloi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

On Monday, hundreds of tractors rolled into Delhi from neighbouring states and assembled at the borders. They were decorated with balloons and national flags for the parade. Farmers will move down a 46 km route, one after another. Not just tractors, protesters will be on foot and on bikes as well. Farmers have been asked to drive ‘aaram-aaram se’ (slowly).

New Delhi: Farmers attempt to break a barricade at Ghazipur border as they participate in ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in protest against Centre’s farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Farmers attempt to break a barricade at Ghazipur border as they participate in ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in protest against Centre’s farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Tear gas used to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border (PTI) Tear gas used to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border (PTI)

New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells after farmers tried marching towards Delhi at Ghazipur border for the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI01_26_2021_000039B) New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells after farmers tried marching towards Delhi at Ghazipur border for the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI01_26_2021_000039B)

Not just Delhi, farmers in Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka will also hold similar protests today.

— With ENS