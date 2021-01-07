scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Farmers’ protests LIVE updates: Farmers to hold tractor march today

Farmers' protests LIVE updates: The seventh round of talks remained inconclusive Monday over two key demands — repeal of the newly enacted laws and provision of legal guarantee on the minimum support price — with the two sides drawing the hard line on their respective positions.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 7, 2021 10:28:28 am
Farmers on a tractor raise slogans during their ongoing protest against farm reform laws at Singhu Border, in New Delhi, Jan. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Farmers’ protests LIVE updates: Thousands of farmers — protesting against the three farm laws — will participate in a tractor rally on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways today, as a “rehearsal” for January 26. Police estimate around 2,500 tractors will be on the expressway from 11 am to 4 pm when the march will take place. In other parts of Haryana too, farmers will undertake tractor marches Thursday to oppose the three farm laws.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, where farmers have been camping since November 26, Yogendra Yadav, political activist and a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said the tractors would leave from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, and Rewasan in Haryana, for the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, and meet midway. “This may be seen as a rehearsal of what will happen on January 26,” he said.

The tractor march comes a day ahead of another round of talks with the government. The seventh round of talks remained inconclusive Monday over two key demands — repeal of the newly enacted laws and provision of legal guarantee on the minimum support price — with the two sides drawing the hard line on their respective positions.

In other news, the Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the new laws and those against the ongoing protests on January 11. A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubra-manian fixed the matter for next week after Attorney General K K Venugopal informed the court that “there are chances of the parties coming to some sort of an understanding”.

Farmers' protests LIVE updates: Farmers’ tractor march today; protests against three farm laws continue; talks with Centre tomorrow. Follow the latest updates on 'Dilli Chalo' protests

women farmers protest, haryana farmers, tractor parade, Republic Day, farm law, Haryana news, Indian express news Women being trained to drive tractors, on the Jind-Patiala national highway on Monday. (Express photo)

The Haryana Police has given a go-ahead for farmers’ tractor march on KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway Thursday. “In-principle, we have decided to give permission to the farmers to undertake tractor march on KMP Expressway on Thursday,” Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava told The Indian Express Wednesday.

Senior police officers Wednesday evening held a meeting to finalise the modalities to give permission to the tractor-march, including its route, timings and number of the tractors that will participate in the march.

According to Sonipat SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, movement of heavy vehicles moving towards Delhi side on Ambala-Delhi highway (NH-44) will be diverted from Karnal and Panipat and the small vehicles will be diverted from Sonipat’s Ganaur, Murthal and Bhalgarh. Randhwa also said they have made adequate arrangements to avoid jams in Sonipat districts.

Farmer leaders said the call of tractor march has received huge response from Haryana villages. At several places in Haryana, farmers participated in a rehearsal Wednesday. In Khadwali village in Rohtak district, even women came out to take the driving seat in tractors. Village sarpanch Om Prakash Hooda said, “We expect participation of around 1,000 tractor-trolleys from neighbouring villages in the tractor march.”

 

