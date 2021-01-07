Farmers’ protests LIVE updates: Farmers to hold tractor march today

Farmers on a tractor raise slogans during their ongoing protest against farm reform laws at Singhu Border, in New Delhi, Jan. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Farmers’ protests LIVE updates: Thousands of farmers — protesting against the three farm laws — will participate in a tractor rally on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways today, as a “rehearsal” for January 26. Police estimate around 2,500 tractors will be on the expressway from 11 am to 4 pm when the march will take place. In other parts of Haryana too, farmers will undertake tractor marches Thursday to oppose the three farm laws.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, where farmers have been camping since November 26, Yogendra Yadav, political activist and a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said the tractors would leave from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, and Rewasan in Haryana, for the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, and meet midway. “This may be seen as a rehearsal of what will happen on January 26,” he said.

The tractor march comes a day ahead of another round of talks with the government. The seventh round of talks remained inconclusive Monday over two key demands — repeal of the newly enacted laws and provision of legal guarantee on the minimum support price — with the two sides drawing the hard line on their respective positions.

In other news, the Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the new laws and those against the ongoing protests on January 11. A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubra-manian fixed the matter for next week after Attorney General K K Venugopal informed the court that “there are chances of the parties coming to some sort of an understanding”.