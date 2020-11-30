‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Khattar puts out call data, Amarinder terms it fraud

A FEW hours after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made his office’s call details public to prove that he called his Punjab counterpart Capt Amarinder Singh to discuss the farmer protests, the latter trashed it as “complete fraud”.

In a statement, Amarinder on Sunday said, “Flaunting a page of his own office register cannot condone ML Khattar’s lies, and if he really wanted to connect, he could easily have used official channels or called up on the mobile phone.”

Khattar has said that he had tried to talk to his Punjab counterpart on many occasions over telephone on the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers’ protesting the Central farm reform laws. “Now, when the record has been shown as to how many times I tried to speak to him, he (Amarinder) has no answer,” he had said earlier in the day.

“If at all someone from his office called my residence, why were the calls made to an attendant? Why were official channels not used to get in touch with me?” asked Amarinder.

“Top officials of the Punjab government, at principal secretary and DGP levels among others, have been in touch with each other on the farmers’ issue for the past several days. Yet none of these officials conveyed Khattar’s desire to talk to me at any point in time,” Amarinder said, adding that his Haryana counterpart’s attempt to “seize a high moral ground” on the farmers’ Delhi Chalo march was “pathetic”.

