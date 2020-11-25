Watch: Haryana police use water cannons on protesting farmers marching towards Delhi

After breaking three barricades on Ambala-Delhi highway, Haryana farmers move towards Pipli town of Kurukshetra (Express photo)

The Ambala-Delhi highway in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district was witness to dramatic scenes as police used water cannons on agitating farmers to prevent them from proceeding to the national capital. Making their way through boulders and barricades laid on the road by the police, the farmers continued to march towards the national capital as part of the November 26 “Delhi chalo” call given by Punjab and Haryana farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws.

Visuals and videos from the spot showed water cannons being fired at a group of farmers on the highway in the cold winter evening, with the temperature hovering around 10 degrees Celsius. The farmers are expected to reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the city.

However, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said it had rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital. “Please co-operate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Police used cranes to put boulders on roads and restricted the movement of traffic on various stretches to thwart the march being undertaken by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

The Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Punjab and Delhi for the next three days.

While farmers have lifted blockade from all the tracks and agreed to let all trains run in Punjab, there has been no relent in their protest against the central laws, which they feel would pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

