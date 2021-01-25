Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers to meet Delhi Police at 10 am to decide tractor rally route

Farmers from Maharashtra, under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha, walked down a 10-km stretch of Kasara Ghat on their way to Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Monday said they will meet the Delhi Police at 10 am to decide a time and route for their tractor rally as they we were not satisfied with the kind of permission granted to them. “We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right. We wanted to go to the old Ring Road but we were given conditional permission & assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana,” Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra told news agency ANI.

“All we’re saying is that we don’t want to go there, we just want to go to Ring Road. We’ll have a meeting with Police at 10 am today over this. It will then be decided where will we finally go. After the meeting, we’ll decide the time & route of the rally,” he further added.

The Delhi Police had on Sunday allowed the farmers’ tractor march in the city on Republic Day and finalised three routes after a week of meetings between farmers and senior police officers, putting in place adequate security arrangements. Haryana authorities have also advised people to avoid travelling to the national capital.

In a press conference, Special CP (Intelligence) Dependra Pathak said, “We held discussions with Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders and there’s an agreement that they will carry out their march after Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath. There should be no disturbance during the parade. We will provide them with adequate security; their march will be peaceful and they will return to the border at the end.”

The tractor rally will be held from Delhi’s three border points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, over 6,000 farmers from across 21 districts in Maharashtra arrived in Mumbai in a convoy of 500 vehicles to begin their three-day sit-in at Azad Maidan in solidarity with protesting farmers at the Delhi border. Senior leaders cutting across party lines, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, will be addressing the gathering on Monday. The farmers have gathered under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha’s (AIKS) Maharashtra unit.

The rally is part of the call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the Delhi protests, to intensify and broaden the struggle from January 23 to 26. More farmers are expected to join the gathering on Monday.

The farmers taking part in the vehicle rally converged at Azad Maidan on January 24 and began a three-day sit-in. On January 25, a massive rally will be taken to Raj Bhavan and a memo will be submitted to the Governor. On January 26, there will be a Republic Day flag hoisting at Azad Maidan.