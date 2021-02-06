‘Toolkit has revealed a lot’: Jaishankar on Greta Thunberg’s tweet on farmers’ protest

Two days after Delhi Police claimed to have found a Khalistani link to the toolkit shared by Sweden’s teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the document has revealed a lot and one can clearly see why his ministry reacted to statements made by international celebrities on farmers’ protest.

“It has revealed a lot. We’ve to wait and see what else comes out. As you can see, there was a reason why Foreign Ministry reacted to statements which some celebrities gave out on matters on which they obviously didn’t know very much,” Jaishankar said in a vide clip posted by ANI.

On Thursday, the cyber-crime cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR on charges of “sedition”, “criminal conspiracy” and “promoting hatred” against the creators of a ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests, which was shared by Thunberg as she extended support to the peasants. The 18-year-old deleted the original tweet on Wednesday but tweeted another toolkit on Wednesday night.

#WATCH: EAM Dr S Jaishankar speaks on ‘Toolkit’ matter, says, “It has revealed a lot. We’ve to wait & see what else comes out. There was a reason why Foreign Ministry reacted to statements which some celebrities gave out on matters on which they obviously didn’t know very much.” pic.twitter.com/wWmqWtFkL8 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

The police said the sequence of events in the farmer protests, including the January 26 violence during the tractor rally, was a “copycat” of the alleged action plan shared in the toolkit. Special CP (Crime Branch) Praveer Ranjan said a preliminary enquiry indicated that the toolkit in question was created by “pro-Khalistani organisation” Poetic Justice Foundation.

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

After global personalities like Thunberg, pop icon Rihanna and lawyer-author Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke out on the farmer protests, the Ministry of External Affairs had on Wednesday slammed “celebrities and others” for their comments, calling them “neither accurate nor responsible”.