Farmers’ protest: Support pours in from foreign shores

Farmers protest at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Elected representatives of Indian origin speak out in support of protesting farmers:

“The fundamental right to peaceful protest is the cornerstone of any functioning democracy. I am appalled by the unnecessary violent measures taken by police forces in India against farmers demonstrating their constitutional right. As Canadians we must always call out injustices when we see them at home or abroad. The images surfacing of the use of water cannons and tear gas against an unarmed group of citizens is alarming. I am deeply concerned for the safety of all those involved.”

– Kamal Khera, MP, Brampton West

“The Indian govt’s use of water cannons and tear gas on farmers protesting mass privatization of the agricultural sector and unjust reform of farming laws is appalling. They deserve respect for feeding the nation instead of being subjected to state brutality.”

– Guratan Singh, elected representative of Ontario

“I am really saddened by the way Punjab farmers are being treated . This is unacceptable.”

– Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers

“The treatment of Punjab farmers is deplorable. Farmers are the strength and backbone of the Punjab and they deserve to be treated with respect. I stand in solidarity with the farmers.”

– Randeep S Sarai, MP, Surrey center

“The right to peaceful protest is fundamental in any democracy, especially in the world’s largest. I am very disturbed by the treatment of Punjabi farmers in India – this blatant abuse by Indian authorities is unacceptable. I stand with the Punjab Farmers.”

– Sukh Dhaliwal, MP Surrey Newton

“India’s farmers deserve to be heard and respected. This is horrific.”

– Tim Uppal, MP Edmonton Mill Woods

“Respect for the farmers in India.”

– Jasraj Singh Hallan, MP, Calgary

“The violence perpetrated by the Indian govt against farmers peacefully protesting is appalling. I stand in solidarity with the farmers from Punjab and across India – and, I call on the Indian govt to engage in peaceful dialogue rather than violence.”

– Jagmeet Singh, leader of National Democratic Party Canada

“We are shocked to see the Indian government’s suppression of farmers protesting new laws which will endanger their livelihood. Instead of using water cannons and tear gas, the Indian government needs to engage in open dialogue with farmers.”

– Jack Harris, MP, St Johan East

“I stand with farmers in India who are protesting peacefully, as well as their loved ones here in Ontario, who are watching the violent crackdown in horror. Everyone deserves to be able to exercise their democratic rights without fear of state-sanctioned violence.”

– Andrea Horwath, leader of Ontario’s official opposition

“Shocking scenes from Delhi. Farmers are peacefully protesting over controversial bills that will impact their livelihoods. Water cannons, and tear gas, are being used to silence them.”

– Preet Kaur Gill, MP Birmingham, UK

“The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalised in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right.”

– Harjit Sajjan, Defense Minister, Canada

“I’ve heard from many of my constituents in Mississauga-Malton, expressing their concerns about the safety of their family and friends in the farmers’ protest in India. Peaceful protests are fundamental in any democracy, and I urge for the rights of the protesters to be respected.”

– Navdeep Bains, Minister of Science and Innovation, Canada

“I received many messages from concerned constituents in Brampton South about the situation in India. My residents told me how worried they are about the protests of Punjab farmers. I share their concerns and hope that the situation will be resolved peacefully. The freedom of expression and to protest is fundamental to every democracy and I strongly believe that they should be heard.”

– Sonia Sidhu, elected representative from Brampton South

“Many of my constituents and I are deeply concerned about the safety of our family and friends in India. The right to peaceful protest is a constitutional right. Farmers in India should be able to voice their opinions and protest peacefully without fear for their safety.”

– Maninder Sidhu, MP from Brampton East

“It takes a special kind of people to feed those ordered to beat and suppress them. I stand with farmers of Punjab and other parts of India, including our family and friends, who are peacefully protesting against farmer bills.”

– Singh Dhesi, MP

“Treatment of Punjab farmers is terrible. They are protesting bills that will impact the lives of so many. Farmers are the backbone of Punjab. They deserve to be treated with dignity. Indian government needs to engage in dialogue with farmers.”

– Kevin Yarde, MP, Brampton North

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd