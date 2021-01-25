Those in power don’t care about farmers: Sharad Pawar at Azad Maidan rally

Expressing his support to the farmers' agitation, NCP chief and former agrliculture minister Sharad Pawar said the process to teach govt a lesson has begun through farmers agitation. (File)

Hitting out at Centre for not paying attention to the demands of protesting farmers at Delhi border, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday said those in power do not care about farmers in the country.

“It’s unfortunate that those who are in power don’t care about farmers,” said Pawar while addressing a rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai where over 6,000 farmers from across 21 districts in Maharashtra arrived in a convoy of 500 vehicles to begin their three-day sit-in in solidarity with protesting farmers at the Delhi border.

Asserting that the three new farm bills were passed in Parliament in violation of the constitution, Pawar said, “Centre refused oppositions demand to refer these laws to select committee. This was a way put to built consensus. But Modi govt insisted it be passed as it was. It is a violation of Constitution.”

Expressing his support to the farmers’ agitation, the NCP chief and the former agrliculture minister said the process to teach govt a lesson has begun through farmers agitation. “There cannot be compromise on MSP. And if prices fall it is duty of government to intervene and ensure 100 per cent procurement.”

Pawar also hit out at Maharashtra governor for not meeting the farmers. “You are going to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. Maharashtra has never seen such a Governor before. He has the time to meet Kangana (Ranaut) but not the farmers. It was the moral responsibility of the Governor to come here & meet you,” Pawar told farmers who marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor.