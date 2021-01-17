scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Must Read

Reconstitute panel with ‘neutral’ people: Farm union tells SC

The farmers’ body requested the court to reconstitute the panel by including “neutral and impartial personality...not related to any political party” like a retired judge of the Supreme Court, and its president or presidents of other farmers bodies participating in the protests.

By: Express News Service Written by New Delhi | New Delhi | January 17, 2021 4:35:59 am
Farm unions welcome stay but reject panel: it’s pro-GovtThe farmers’ body requested the court to reconstitute the panel by including “neutral and impartial personality...not related to any political party”. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

A farmers’ organisation has approached the Supreme Court urging it to reconstitute the four-member committee appointed by the court to interact with representatives of farmers and government for an amicable resolution of the differences over the new farm laws.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) in its plea pointed out that one of the four members, Bhupinder Singh Mann, has backed out of the committee, and the others — Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi and Anil Ghanwat — have already taken positions in support of the farm laws.

The farmers’ body wondered how these three members could submit a report without bias when they had already backed the laws “made and passed by the Central government without enough discussion with farmers”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The farmers’ body requested the court to reconstitute the panel by including “neutral and impartial personality…not related to any political party” like a retired judge of the Supreme Court, and its president or presidents of other farmers bodies participating in the protests.

The plea, filed through advocate A P Singh, referred to an application filed by the Centre pointing out that farmer bodies opposing the laws were planning to organise a tractor/trolley/vehicle rally in the national capital on Republic Day, and seeking an injunction against this.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The outfit said the Centre’s application was a waste of the court’s time, as the Delhi Police had already imposed restrictions under Section 144 IPC, which prohibits the gathering of five or more people, in the Central Delhi district.

It added that the Republic Day function of January 26 has its Constitutional and historical significance, and the organisation has great respect for the national event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 16: Latest News

Advertisement