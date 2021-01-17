Reconstitute panel with ‘neutral’ people: Farm union tells SC

The farmers’ body requested the court to reconstitute the panel by including “neutral and impartial personality...not related to any political party”. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

A farmers’ organisation has approached the Supreme Court urging it to reconstitute the four-member committee appointed by the court to interact with representatives of farmers and government for an amicable resolution of the differences over the new farm laws.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) in its plea pointed out that one of the four members, Bhupinder Singh Mann, has backed out of the committee, and the others — Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi and Anil Ghanwat — have already taken positions in support of the farm laws.

The farmers’ body wondered how these three members could submit a report without bias when they had already backed the laws “made and passed by the Central government without enough discussion with farmers”.

The farmers’ body requested the court to reconstitute the panel by including “neutral and impartial personality…not related to any political party” like a retired judge of the Supreme Court, and its president or presidents of other farmers bodies participating in the protests.

The plea, filed through advocate A P Singh, referred to an application filed by the Centre pointing out that farmer bodies opposing the laws were planning to organise a tractor/trolley/vehicle rally in the national capital on Republic Day, and seeking an injunction against this.

The outfit said the Centre’s application was a waste of the court’s time, as the Delhi Police had already imposed restrictions under Section 144 IPC, which prohibits the gathering of five or more people, in the Central Delhi district.

It added that the Republic Day function of January 26 has its Constitutional and historical significance, and the organisation has great respect for the national event.