As Centre advances talks with farmers, Punjab BJP leaders pray for early end to deadlock

Protesting farmers shout slogans as they clash with policemen while attempting to move towards Delhi on Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo: Altaf Qadri)

Amid the ongoing farmer protests that have the party cornered, Punjab BJP leaders spent Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary praying for an early end to the deadlock over Centre’s farm laws. Punjab BJP spokesperson Anil Sareen said: “We hope that something positive comes out of Tuesday’s meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with farmers.”

Surjit Kumar Jayani, the head of Punjab BJP’s 8-member panel, who is in Delhi since Friday, said, “I will be in the Home Minister’s camp office only Tuesday, when farmer union leaders will come to meet him where Union Agriculture Minister will also be present. I will not be inside the meeting, but inside the camp office for sure. Instead of 32, now invites are being sent to 36 members and the rest 4 are from outside Punjab.” Harjeet Singh Grewal, another member of the BJP panel for talks with farmers, is also with Jayani. However, no one else from the state BJP is in Delhi.

Jayani added: “I am aware that Punjab farmers are angry with us. They have certain doubts over farm bills. These doubts will be cleared. We need to work hard in Punjab to win over their hearts yet again, it is a difficult task but not impossible. We will make up with our brothers and sisters. The Haryana government should not have used teargas, water cannons on them. It was sad to see such visuals.”

Bikramjeet Singh Cheema, chairman of Punjab BJP’s kisan cell said that he prayed that “farmers sitting on Delhi borders to come back to their houses soon.”

“Farmers are our backbone. I hope that in Tuesday’s meeting something good happens. Punjab’s farmers, Haryana’s farmers are the ones sitting in this dharna in large numbers, while farm bills are for the whole country. Hence, one needs to understand the farm bills again. I will, however, pray that the deadlock is resolved soon,” he said.

Talking about allegations of Khalistani elements joining the protests, Jayani said, “I am aware that some anti-social elements are painting Khalistan pictures for these farmers, but BJP does not believe in all this. They are the simple farmers and they just need to stay alert about those anti-social elements.”

Sareen added: “”Farmers are not Khalistanis..BJP never said this and will never say this. Farmers need to stay alert from the anti-social elements who are trying to deviate it to the other side. We are the farmers’ party….Few political parties are trying that the deadlock should not end, but we cannot dare to ignore farmers of any state at any cost…. we pray that farmers should come home soon after getting the issue resolved.”

Also read | Farmers’ protest: In Delhi, Congress lends hand; in Punjab, its fingers crossed

In Ludhiana, an ardaas was done inside the office of BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi. He said, ”We prayed that farmers’ issue should be resolved soon and they should come back to their houses soon.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd