Farmers protest: ‘Our New Year resolution is to intensify protest, not stop till victory is achieved’

Farmers sit near a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter night during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)

The JAMHOORI Kisan Sabha (JKS), active in border villages touching Pakistan in Punjab’s Majha region, is no longer sending ration to Delhi. “Initially we would pack tractor trolleys with ration before leaving for Delhi. But now we are only sending men and women, warm clothes and blankets. Our only concern is the cold. Otherwise, there is no dearth of anything at Delhi borders,” said JKS leader Rattan Singh Randhawa.

Unions are also keeping the fire burning back home in Punjab. JKS carried out a protest march in Amritsar on Friday. “It is our New Year resolution that we will intensify the protest and won’t stop until victory is archived…We have received calls that there was no need to send ration with new protesters. So we are only sending men and women now. We will send around 20 more trolleys on Saturday,” said Randhawa.

The JKS leader said that while the government is expecting that people will slowly give up agitation with passage of time, the opposite is happening. “Every day we see more enthusiastic people from all walks of lives extending help to protesters. Some unknown donors have gifted us around Rs 50,000 so that we can buy fuel. We already have Rs 2.50 lakh collected separately from our cadre and reserved for buying fuel. There are some villages of Rai Sikh community in Anjala sub-division which are poor and can’t afford to spend Rs 15,000 on fuel for a two-way journey on tractor trolley to Delhi. So we are funding such villages so they can so participate.”

They are now asking villagers to send only 12-13 people in one tractor trolley. “That way they all can sleep inside the trolley at night. Otherwise 20-25 people can go to Delhi on trolley.”

Rail roko in 100th day

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s ‘rail roko’ dharna at Jandiala Guru completed 100 days on Friday. It is the only dharna that is still blocking passenger trains. KMSC Punjab state president Satnam Singh said, “It has become a history in itself.”

He further said, “Delhi morcha has entered a new year. Central government’s attitude and policy seems to assess the power of people. Government has adopted hard behaviour to revoke the three new farm laws. It is not ready to give minimum support prices to all farm crops, so the people should be ready for a prolonged struggle, in real sense the agitation should be sharpened.”

Not a crime to accept a wrong decision: SGPC chief to PM

Bibi Jagir Kaur, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and her family on Friday prayed for ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ (welfare of all) and ‘Chardi Kala’ (high spirits) of the farmers’ agitation after the bhog (culmination) of Sri Akhand Path Sahib at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbakhsh Singh related to Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib.

The Hazuri Ragi Jathas of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib connected the Sangat with Gurbani kirtan. Ardas (prayer) was offered by Bhai Sultan Singh and the Hukamnama was read by Giani Jagtar Singh, head granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “Ardas has a great importance in Sikhism and following this, an Ardas was done before the Guru Sahib for the success of Kisan Sangharsh. The farmers’ struggle is directly linked to the existence of the people of the country and every citizen is praying for the Chardi Kala and success of this struggle.”

Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “give up the stubborn stand”, she said, “It is not a crime to accept any wrong decision and then withdraw it. Today when the cold wave is at its peak, the annadaata (farmers) of the country are sitting on the streets of Delhi fighting for their rights. The government should address this issue on priority.”