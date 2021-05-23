‘Stop being obdurate, resume talks’: 12 Oppn parties back farmers’ May 26 protest call

May 26 would mark six months of the agitation against the three farm laws. (File photo)

Twelve major Opposition parties on Sunday extended support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s call for a countrywide protest on May 26, to mark the completion of six months of farmers’ stir against three central farm laws.

In a joint statement, the parties said, “We extend our support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a countrywide protest day on May 26 marking the completion of six months of the heroic peaceful Kisan struggle.”

Demanding immediate repeal of the contentious agriculture laws and legal entitlement to minimum support price (MSP) for crops as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, they said the central government should “stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with the SKM on these lines”.

The parties that joined hands for the farmers’ cause are Congress, JD(S), NCP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, JMM, JKPA, Samajwadi Party, RJD, DMK, CPI, and CPI(M).

The parties said they had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this on May 12. “Repeal farm laws to protect lakhs of our annadatas becoming victims of the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people,” they wrote.

Slamming the BJP-led central government for not initiating any dialogue with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) since January 22, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday gave a call to every section of the society to register protest by putting up black flags on their houses, establishments, shops and vehicles on May 26.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday, Rajewal, while pointing out that May 26 would mark anniversaries of the agitation against the three farm laws as well as the seven-year rule of PM Narendra Modi, said that “effigies of PM Modi would be burnt in all localities and cities”.