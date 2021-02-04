Farmers’ protest: Delegation of Opposition MPs stopped from reaching Ghazipur

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other Opposition MPs were stopped near Ghazipur border on Thursday. (Source: Twitter/ @HarsimratBadal_)

A delegation of 15 MPs from 10 Opposition parties, led by Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was on Thursday stopped by the police from reaching the Ghazipur border to meet the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Security has been tightened at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders, where thousands of farmers have been camping since December, after the violence and vandalism on January 26 during a farmers’ tractor rally. Concertina wires have been used to cover vast stretches, and at Tikri and Ghazipur, police have also put metal spikes on the roads leading to the protest sites.

According to Badal, the Opposition leaders were not allowed to cross the barricades and reach the protest site. “Saw first hand the conditions created at Ghazipur border. Shocked to see the treatment being meted out to the annadaata. Farmers are barricaded behind fortress-like concrete barriers and barbed wire fencing. Even ambulances and fire brigades cannot enter the protest site,” Badal said in a tweet.

Today 15 MPs representing different political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari went to #GhazipurBorder to express solidarity with farmers & demand imm repeal of the 3 hated #FarmLaws. We also demand an end to atrocities being meted out to peacefully agitating farmers. pic.twitter.com/bvilkFFiLM — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 4, 2021

Badal, a former Union minister in the Modi cabinet who resigned in protest against the three farm laws, said the Opposition leaders were forced to walk 3 km to the protest site. “We are here so that we can discuss this issue in Parliament. The Speaker is not letting us raise the issue. Now all the parties will give details of what is happening here,” she said.

Supriya Sule from NCP, Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Saugata Roy from the TMC were also part of the delegation. Members of the National Conference, RSP and the IUML were also part of it.

Also Read | Anil Vij appeals to farm leaders to call off chakka jam, come forward for dialogue

“In our culture, it is called ‘Annadata Sukhi Bhav’. The farmer is our breadwinner. We all feel that for him to be happy, the central government must take a step forward and listen to his grievances and come up with a satisfactory solution,” NCP’s Sule said.

“Struggling farmers are denied basic rights, including drinking water and internet service. The government treats them like enemies,” DMK leader Kanimozhi said before going to the border.

A delegation of opp leaders including VCK leader and MP Thirumavalavan, MP Kanimozhi reached Ghazipur to meet the farmers. They were stopped at the border by the police. MP Su. Venkatesan condemned the police actions and asks the government to withdraw farm laws. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/OwfEXPg3Sq — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) February 4, 2021

The Budget Session of the Parliament has seen strong protests from the Opposition benches. They have been demanding the government to withdraw the three contentious farm laws without making it a “prestige issue”.

However, the government has maintained that they are open to talks with the farmers and they would seek an amicable solution through dialogue.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at different borders of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the three laws, stating that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations. The government, however, believes that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

The three laws that farmers want to be repealed are — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Metal spikes not removed but ‘repositioned’: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday sclarified that the iron nails embedded on the roads at Ghazipur border to restrict the movement of farmers are being “repositioned” and not removed, PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The statement comes after videos and photos of workers removing the nails near Ghazipur border surfaced on social media.

“Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it is shown that nails are being taken off at Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned. Security arrangement at the border remains the same,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.