Farmers agitation has revived, says BKU president Rajewal

BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said the farmers’ agitation that suffered a hit in the aftermath of the Republic Day violence, had revived and would continue till it was taken to its logical conclusion.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Rajewal credited Rakesh Tikait, saying the Uttar Pradesh leader’s emotional appeal to keep the agitation afloat had worked wonders. “We are thankful to Tikait sahib and we will invite him to Punjab and honour him,” Rajewal said.

At the same time, he appeal to the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and UP to ensure the agitation remained peaceful. “After the Red Fort incident, the agitation suffered for a day and a half. It picked up again after that. We should know that we are able to put more pressure on the government if we continue to ensure peace. If we get provoked and react, remember that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win. Do not get provoked. I know a lot is being done by the Centre, the BJP and RSS to provoke farmers,” he said.

Rajewal said he had to come to Chandigarh appeal to the masses. He said the suspension of Internet at Delhi’s borders had hindered his ability to send his message across.

Rajewal also appealed to the Centre to heed to the voice of farmers and let go of its ego. “They should hear the voice of the farmers and not sit on false ego,” he said.

On the stone pelting incident at Singhu border on Friday, Rajewal said he was aware who was behind the act. “This was the handiwork of the Centre, BJP and RSS. They are trying to provoke us so that the agitation fizzles out. But I appeal again to the farmers that we do not have to react. We have learnt a lot from the Republic Day events. We have matured,” he said.

“The locals, being blamed for stone pelting, are with us. They have not harmed us. The stone pelting was a conspiracy hatched by the Centre, BJP and RSS,” Rajewal claimed.

He also said it was strange that the Delhi police had issued a look out notice, a day after registering cases against the farmers. “What do these notices mean when the action has already been taken,” he asked.

On whether the farmers would allow political leaders to share the stage with them, Rajewal said, “This is a farmers agitation.”